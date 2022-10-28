Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.

Days later, the “So Gone” singer teased a date night photo on her Instagram page, however she didn’t confirm who the mystery man was. “On a date, kinda nervous,” she captioned the cryptic photo. Fans immediately assumed it was Yak, since the pair had been seen together all week long. She even shared a video of herself hanging out with the “Super Gremlin” rapper in his car just days before her date.

Kodak Black & Monica went on a date last night & she’s trending on social media. pic.twitter.com/vZypnlUMfD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

The 42-year old star denied that she and Kodak, 25, were an item by reposting a photo by LOE Shimmy of herself alongside him and Kodak, writing, “Love y’all too… and the women that love you and are really in your lives! I pray they weren’t hurt by this foolishness! I’m ALWAYS here… if it’s within my reach yall got it @loeshimmy to the death my Z Babies! Nah put the black down!!!”

Despite the message, fans still weren’t convinced that they were just “family.” One fan even pointed out the Kodak purchased Monica an Hermes Birkin bag for her birthday last week. “Kodak bought Monica a birkin?! Soooo they really kicking it like that?!

Kodak bought Monica a birkin?! Soooo they really kicking it like that?! — Alma (@Miss_Alma_Marie) October 26, 2022

Monica took to social media on Friday to clear up the rumors once and for all. “Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted. “They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

Bill & Shimmy My Heart … They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL.. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me♥️💤 — Monica (@MonicaDenise) October 28, 2022

The rumors come on the heels of Kodak Black releasing his highly anticipated fifth studio project Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

