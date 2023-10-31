Who Has Monica Dated?

Monica has certainly had a fulfilling musical career over the years. Contrarily, the R&B icon’s romantic relationships seem to have always been found wanting more. As a result, they have all eventually come to an end but not all hope is lost.

Her last known relationship ended in 2019. Since then, the singer has mostly kept mute about developments in her love life. That is, of course, until recently when she subtly announced that she has a new man. Indeed, Monica seems to have found love again, and her fans can’t help but be happy for her. The singer definitely hasn’t had it easy when it comes to matters of the heart. Regardless, she has chosen to let love in once again, and we are rooting for the superstar. Here’s a look at Monica’s dating history from the late ‘90s until now.

Jarvis Weems

It is unclear when exactly Monica and Weems started dating, but it must have been sometime in the late ‘90s. Monica’s relationship came to a very sad and abrupt end in 2000 following a shocking incident. Weems’ brother had died in an accident in 1998, and unknown to Monica, her then-boyfriend was dealing with an overwhelming amount of grief. In July 2000, when Monica and Weems paid a visit to the resting place of Weems’ late older brother, the 24-year-old unexpectedly committed suicide. He reportedly locked himself in their car and shot himself fatally.

C-Murder

Monica and C-Murder dated in the early 2000s before things fell apart. The media is not quite certain when exactly they started dating, but it is safe to assume it happened after Weems’ demise. The rapper was convicted in 2003 for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. The case has been highly controversial, with C-Murder maintaining his innocence throughout the legal proceedings. However, he was sentenced to life in prison and has already served time there for over a decade. Monica has visited him a couple of times in recent years, sparking rumors about the two being back together. She has always made it known that she believes he's innocent, and is determined to help free him.

Rodney “Rocko” Hill

ATLANTA - MARCH 29: Recording artist Monica and Rapper Rocko with their son Lil Rocko attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks game at the Philips Arena on March 29, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

Monica and rapper Rocko were in an on-and-off relationship in the early 2000s. However, things got reasonably stable between them after they welcomed their first child in May 2005. Subsequently, the couple got engaged on December 24, 2007, just a few weeks before the arrival of their second child in 2008. Their relationship ended about two years later. On March 11, 2010, Monica revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that she and Rocko were no longer together. In a conversation with VIBE, she shared that she would always have love for him. “When I met him, I was only 19 years old and the good definitely outweighed the bad over the years,” she said. “So we don’t have any hard feelings towards one another.”

Shannon Brown (2010-2019)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 08: Monica Brown and Shannon Brown attend Power Black And White Affair at Harrah's Casino on March 8, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Monica met the former NBA player in June 2010 while shooting the music video for her song “Love All Over Me.” The pair quickly developed a romantic relationship and got engaged in October 2010. Soon afterward, they got married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home. The ceremony took place on November 22, 2010, and was followed by a second wedding in July 2011, organized for friends and family to attend.

Monica and Brown have a daughter together named Laiyah, born in September 2013. In the years that followed, their relationship seemed stable, and they shared glimpses of their family life on social media. However, it seems that the challenges they faced privately could not be overcome. In March 2019, Monica filed for divorce, and by October of that same year, it was finalized.

Anthony Wilson (2023-Present)

Monica’s new romance is very fresh, at least to fans of the singer, and the media. For all we know, the two may have been together for a while. Regardless, Monica only let it be known very recently that she has a new man. Specifically, she shared the news on her 43rd birthday, on October 24, 2023. Wilson, who is apparently Chris Brown’s manager, posted a photo with Monica on Instagram with the caption “Happy birthday, babe.” Monica, putting the post up on her Instagram story, replied, “Thank you, my love, you’ve treated me like every day was my birthday….”

