celebrity relationships

- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship TimelineThe journey of the former rap couple, lovers, to firing shots on diss tracks.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsHugh Hefner & Crystal Harris: Relationship TimelineCrystal’s tell-all memoir has revealed quite a lot about her time with the ultimate playboy, Hugh Hefner.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsKanye West Trademark Requests For Bianca Censori Phrase Have Been AcceptedYou will never be able to say, "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU.”By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsDon Toliver & Kali Uchis Relationship TimelineDon and Kali are about to welcome their child into the world.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsWho Has Chris Rock Dated?The larger than life comedian is rather lowkey concerning his romantic life. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsToni Braxton Clears The Air Around Her And Birdman's Rumored Engagement: "We Are Both Single"Toni shut down the chatter hard. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsWho Has Usher Dated?The King of R&B has been in a number of high-profile romances. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsZoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Relationship TimelineFrom co-stars to lovers, the Hollywood couple are now engaged. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Relationship TimelineThe on-again, off-again pair remain a hot topic.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsRobert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Relationship TimelineA relationship plagued by the dark side of social media. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsRobert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Relationship TimelineThe British stars have been enjoying a very private relationship for half a decade.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsUsher & Chilli Relationship TimelineRevisiting the history of one of R&B's “IT” couples.By Demi Phillips
- UncategorizedSnoop Dogg & Shante Broadus Relationship TimelineSnoop Dogg and Shante have a love story for the ages.By Demi Phillips
- SportsTravis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Relationship Came To BeTravis and Taylor are still going strong. By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAll About Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend, Alyce HucksteppHere’s what we know about Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp so far. By Watson George
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Diddy: Relationship TimelineTake a peek into the speculated relationship between Lori Harvey and Sean "Diddy" Combs.By Watson George
- RelationshipsWho Has Brad Pitt Dated?Take a look back at Brad Pitt’s engagement to Gwyneth Paltrow, and his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsWho Has Christina Aguilera Dated?Xtina’s found her forever love the third time around.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsCharlamagne Tha God Applauds Lori Harvey's Approach To Dating"Lori Harvey is the author of 'Act Like A Lady Think Like A N***a,'" Charlamagne jokes.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsA Look Back At Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Popstar RomanceBritney’s memoir has revealed some shocking stories about her time with Justin.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsWho Has Monica Dated?The R&B icon has found love once again.By Demi Phillips