Ashanti Calls Nelly Her "Soulmate" While Gushing Uncontrollably Over Their Relationship

Ashanti and Nelly make it easy to root for them.

In the world of celebrity couples, there's almost always some sort of skepticism. When two high-profile people try to make it work romantically, the chances of a lasting and loving relationship are fairly rare. Usually, the two go their separate ways and sometimes things can get really messy. Luckily for musical superstars Ashanti and Nelly, things have always come across as chill and respectful even when they separated. Overall, their situation is pretty unique. They originally met just over two decades ago, split in the mid-2010's and got back together in the 2020's. Now, they married as of last December and how have a child together.

Given how they have circled back to each other, you could say that it's a fairytale ending. From afar, fans have been obsessed with how much they truly seem to love one another. Anytime they share something regarding their child, a date night, or a special occasion, they flock to show their support. Because of how many people cheer them on, it was no surprise when an interviewer on ET asked them about their connection.

Ashanti & Nelly Are Head Over Heels For Each Other

Ashanti spoke first and she couldn't stop fawning over how much Nelly has meant to her. She describes both of them as "strong headed" and "strong-willed" adults, later adding, "So when two leaders come together..." That's when the interviewer interjected and said "I call that a power couple." Ashanti wholeheartedly agreed and went on to confidently say that she has her "soulmate" in Nelly. The rapper was absolutely touched by her words and had nothing but positive and glowing things to say about her wife and mother.

What are your thoughts on Ashanti and Nelly fawning over one another? Are they the power couple in music right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ashanti and Nelly. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

