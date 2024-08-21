Nelly And Ashanti Are Officially Parents

Nelly and Ashanti have already welcomed their first child.

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their first child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, nearly a month ago, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. “Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024,” they told the outlet. “The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!” In addition to the official confirmation, Ashanti revealed that she's postpartum in a post on Instagram.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” Ashanti captioned a selfie and video of herself. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together During The Tycoon Music Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 13: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti perform during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The birth of their first child comes less than a year after they tied the knot back in December of last year. The marriage came after reconciling following a decade spent apart. Ashanti first announced her pregnancy during an interview with ESSENCE. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti Confirms She's Four Weeks Postpartum