Ashanti Pumps Breast Milk While Getting A Pump In At The Gym

You go Ashanti!

Ashanti and Nelly have been officially parents since July 18, 2024, and they broke the news nearly a month later. The musical couple tied the knot, pretty discretely, on December 27, 2023, so they didn't waste too much time with that endeavor. The bundle of joy's name is Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, and she made the pregnancy announcement late last year. "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience".

Due to her and Nelly's decade-long past, fans and their loved ones have been so happy to see them flourish now as a family. Ashanti's father was one of those people, as he expressed how thankful he was for Nelly asking for permission to marry his daughter. "For me, it's very special for a man in this era to ask for someone's hand [in marriage], especially your daughter's. I was very impressed with the fact that you asked. I'm glad things worked out for you. God's way will always happen best". Even though the initial excitement has passed, Ashanti has remained thankful, regardless of the postpartum, and everything that comes with it.

Ashanti Deserves Mother Of The Year

It's why we are not surprised to see her working out and doing motherly duties at the same time. According to AllHipHop, Ashanti shared some brief clips to her IG Story with her tackling the StairMaster and pumping breast milk for baby Kareem. "By any means necessary", she said with the caption, "F it … ima just keep em on 😫🤣". She then followed that up with some videos of her doing her various exercises. If this woman doesn't get Mother of the Year, who should?!