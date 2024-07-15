Ashanti & Nelly Host Yet Another Baby Shower With Friends & Family And Fans Can't Get Enough

Ashanti and Nelly couldn't be more excited about the arrival of their first child together, as this is one of a couple of baby showers.

Ashanti and Nelly are ecstatic to welcome their first child into the world, which they've lovingly referred to as "Baby Haynes" on social media. Moreover, they hosted yet another baby shower with friends and family, and it seemed like a luxurious, calm, and heartening affair with gorgeous maternity pictures on display and many beautiful amenities, including a three-layer jungle-themed cake for Baby Haynes. It's all very wholesome and such, and apparently took place at Huntington, New York's Oheka Castle event venue. Considering that they celebrated this pregnancy and soon-to-come birth multiple times now, we wouldn't express shock if there's another shower next week.

Jokes aside, at Ashanti and Nelly's last baby shower, her father recalled how the rapper asked for his blessing to ask for her hand in marriage. "We had a discussion about him wanting to marry her," Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas stated. "We had a little brief conversation. For me, it's very special for a man in this era to ask for someone's hand [in marriage], especially your daughter's. I was very impressed with the fact that you asked. I'm glad things worked out for you. God's way will always happen best."

Nelly & Ashanti's Latest Baby Shower

However, all this celebration also has Ashanti looking back at the bumps in her and Nelly's road, such as their 2014 split. "After our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again," she told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview. According to the singer, their constant arguments and bickering resulted in them not talking to each other for days at a time, which became cyclical and tiring. Also, she spoke on what her ideal wedding ceremony would be, mentioning "a combination of fashion, glam, [and] Caribbean vibes."