Ashanti's Dad Recalls Nelly Asking To Marry His Daughter In Heartfelt Baby Shower Clip: Watch

BYCole Blake277 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly &amp; Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Ashanti and Nelly perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Ashanti's dad said it was "very special."

Ashanti's dad revealed that Nelly asked him for permission to marry his daughter while speaking at the couple's baby shower, last weekend. A clip of the speech has been circulating on social media in the days since. The two, who reconciled last year after a decade apart, are expecting their first child together.

"We had a discussion about him wanting to marry her. We had a little brief conversation," Ashanti's dad, Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, recalled. "For me, it's very special for a man in this era to ask for someone's hand [in marriage], especially your daughter's. I was very impressed with the fact that you asked." He concluded: "I'm glad things worked out for you. God's way will always happen best."

Read More: Ashanti Reflects On Nelly Breakup Amid Marriage Reports

Ashanti & Nelly Attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans were loving the wholesome moment. "The way Im in here cheesin for and at them mannn!! I love this for them," one user wrote. Another added: "Ion really get into celebrity relationships & stuff like that but i was cheesin the entire clip. I love when ppl have happy moments in their lives. Also, Ashanti deserves this. I hope her next blessin is a resurgence in music(if that’s what she wants) bc she lit and our generation needs to see our legends flourish. Bless up." Check out the full clip below.

Ashanti's Dad Speaks On Her Marriage To Nelly

Ashanti's dad wasn't the only notable person in attendance at the event. Fat Joe also shared a picture of himself with the couple on Instagram afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti and Nelly's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ashanti Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Sporting A Sparkling Gold Bikini

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
SONRISA Puerto Rican After Party Hosted By Fat JoeRelationshipsFat Joe Attends Nelly & Ashanti's Beautiful Baby Shower664
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in ConcertRelationshipsLloyd Surprises Ashanti With "Southside" Performance At Final Concert Before Maternity Leave26.9K
Angel Ball 2012RelationshipsFat Joe Wants Credit For Nelly & Ashanti's Reunion3.3K
Nelly, Ashanti (3)RelationshipsAshanti Flexes The Ring Nelly Gave Her, Reveals How He Proposed2.3K