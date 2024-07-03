Ashanti's Dad Recalls Nelly Asking To Marry His Daughter In Heartfelt Baby Shower Clip: Watch

Ashanti's dad said it was "very special."

Ashanti's dad revealed that Nelly asked him for permission to marry his daughter while speaking at the couple's baby shower, last weekend. A clip of the speech has been circulating on social media in the days since. The two, who reconciled last year after a decade apart, are expecting their first child together.

"We had a discussion about him wanting to marry her. We had a little brief conversation," Ashanti's dad, Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, recalled. "For me, it's very special for a man in this era to ask for someone's hand [in marriage], especially your daughter's. I was very impressed with the fact that you asked." He concluded: "I'm glad things worked out for you. God's way will always happen best."

Ashanti & Nelly Attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans were loving the wholesome moment. "The way Im in here cheesin for and at them mannn!! I love this for them," one user wrote. Another added: "Ion really get into celebrity relationships & stuff like that but i was cheesin the entire clip. I love when ppl have happy moments in their lives. Also, Ashanti deserves this. I hope her next blessin is a resurgence in music(if that’s what she wants) bc she lit and our generation needs to see our legends flourish. Bless up." Check out the full clip below.

Ashanti's Dad Speaks On Her Marriage To Nelly

Ashanti's dad wasn't the only notable person in attendance at the event. Fat Joe also shared a picture of himself with the couple on Instagram afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti and Nelly's relationship on HotNewHipHop.