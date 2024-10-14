Ashanti Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Nelly By Her Side

Ashanti appeared to be enjoying herself.

Ashanti seemed to be having a blast in videos of her 44th birthday celebration over the weekend. In videos on social media from her night out over the weekend, she rocks a pink dress with Nelly by her side. The two appeared to go out for dinner and drinks.

When Live Bitez shared the video on Instagram, fans in the comments section showed plenty of love to the couple. "She’s just always a big ball of happy energy. Always smiling and always youthful," one fan wrote. Another added: "Nelly don’t know what to do when the camera going around them! Ashanti understood the assignment."

Ashanti & Nelly Pose Together During Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ashanti and Nelly married last December and recently welcomed their first child together. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she reflected on the experience of childbirth. "He actually came a little early," Ashanti said. "[His] dad had to fly in last minute which was awesome. Just all of these emotions happening at one time, just knowing that this is your person, this is your purpose, this is what it’s supposed to be. And the three of us together, we were all able to hold each other. It was incredible to watch just how confident and gentle and how soothing he is with his son. It was just an amazing, incredible feeling. It’s just an immense feeling."

Ashanti Celebrates Her 44th Birthday

Check out the video of Ashanti's birthday celebration on Instagram below. Nelly and Ashanti originally dated from 2003 to 2014 but split up for nearly a decade before reconciling. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti and Nelly on HotNewHipHop.