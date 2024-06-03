Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album, "Megan," Releasing Later This Month

Megan Thee Stallion has officially announced her new album.

Megan Thee Stallion will officially be releasing her highly-anticipated third studio album, Megan, later this month. She announced the project on Sunday night while performing in Atlanta for her Hot Girl Summer tour. After the show, she confirmed the news on Instagram. She's been teasing the project's release for months.

Sharing the cover artwork, Megan wrote: "SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN’ will be coming out JUNE 28. Click the link in bio to PRE-SAVE NOW!" Fans in the comments section were elated by the announcement. "A world tour AND a new album!?!? we’re really outside this summer," one user wrote. Another added: "A SELF TITLE ALBUM??? OH MY GOD IM NOT READY."

Megan Performs At BottleRock Napa Valley

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Megan performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024, in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Megan discussed what fans can expect from the new project during an interview with L’OFFICIEL earlier this week. “This is music I would like if I wasn’t Megan Thee Stallion. I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds. But it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion. It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me,” she told the outlet. “You’ll almost be like, ‘I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.’” Megan will be dropping on June 28.

"Megan" To Be Released Later This Month