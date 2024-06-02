Megan Thee Stallion Appears Unbothered In Lace Dress Following Eminem's "Houdini" Lyrics, Cardi B Labels Her "Sexy"

Megan Thee Stallion appeared unbothered in her latest post on Instagram after Eminem's new song, "Houdini," mentioned her by name. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Megan shared a clip of herself posing in a lace dress with the caption: "GOOD MORNING ATLANTA HOTTIES [fire emojis] lets have fun tonight." Her frequent collaborator, Cardi B, popped up in the comments section to label her, "Sexyyyy," with a pair of heart-eyes emojis.
Other fans joined in the praise as well. "Meg is in a lace mini dress… so I ordered a lace mini dress," one user wrote. Another asked: "Girl, are you drinking out the fountain of youth or sum?????" Megan used her new "Wanna Be (Remix)" with GloRilla and Cardi as the soundtrack of the video.
Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Boston Calling Music Festival
As for Eminem's new track mentioning Megan, he raps at one point: "If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don't know but I'm glad to be / Back, like." The lyrics have been causing quite a stir on social media with fans of both artists debating whether he crossed the line. "Houdini" is the first single from Eminem's upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). It's also had the most successful streaming debut of his entire career.
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks A Lace Dress On IG
Check out the latest post from Megan above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem as well as his upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]