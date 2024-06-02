Megan Thee Stallion Appears Unbothered In Lace Dress Following Eminem's "Houdini" Lyrics, Cardi B Labels Her "Sexy"

BYCole Blake415 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't seem fazed.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared unbothered in her latest post on Instagram after Eminem's new song, "Houdini," mentioned her by name. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Megan shared a clip of herself posing in a lace dress with the caption: "GOOD MORNING ATLANTA HOTTIES [fire emojis] lets have fun tonight." Her frequent collaborator, Cardi B, popped up in the comments section to label her, "Sexyyyy," with a pair of heart-eyes emojis.

Other fans joined in the praise as well. "Meg is in a lace mini dress… so I ordered a lace mini dress," one user wrote. Another asked: "Girl, are you drinking out the fountain of youth or sum?????" Megan used her new "Wanna Be (Remix)" with GloRilla and Cardi as the soundtrack of the video.

Read More: Eminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Boston Calling Music Festival

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Megan performs during the 2024 Boston. Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

As for Eminem's new track mentioning Megan, he raps at one point: "If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don't know but I'm glad to be / Back, like." The lyrics have been causing quite a stir on social media with fans of both artists debating whether he crossed the line. "Houdini" is the first single from Eminem's upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). It's also had the most successful streaming debut of his entire career.

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks A Lace Dress On IG

Check out the latest post from Megan above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem as well as his upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Eminem Fans Fire Back Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Houdini" Bar Backlash

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
"Southpaw" New York Premiere - Outside ArrivalsMusicEminem Fans Fire Back Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Houdini" Bar Backlash5.2K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Elaborate "Gremlins" Halloween Costume2.2K
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati BengalsMusicEminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"14.9K
2014 MTV Movie Awards - ShowMusicEminem's "Houdini" Earns Him Biggest Streaming Debut Of His Career, Steve Miller Pays Tribute1112