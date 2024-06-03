Megan Thee Stallion's Cover Art For New Album Roasted By Fans

Megan Thee Stallion fans are a bit confused by the decision.

Megan Thee Stallion has been receiving mixed reviews on the cover art choice for her new album, Megan, on social media. She announced the project officially on Sunday night after months of teasing plans for it. In a post on social media, she wrote: "SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN' will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW!"

In the replies to the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans were excited, but dismayed by the cover art. It shows Megan breaking out of a cocoon with an "M" superimposed in the background. “We will be buying and streaming but the album cover….. is kinda confusing it looks like ur inside a testicle,” one fan admitted. Another described Megan as a “genuinely charming, extraordinarily talented artist who makes some of the most baffling creative choices I have ever witnessed.” One more wrote: "Whoever made this cover should be blacklisted from the graphic design community for life."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Boston Calling Music Festival

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Megan performs during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Megan first announced the new album while performing in Atlanta on her Hot Girl Summer tour on Sunday night. It'll be dropping later this month on June 28. She discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with L’OFFICIEL, last week. “I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds. But it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion. It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me,” she told the outlet. “You’ll almost be like, ‘I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.’”

Megan Thee Stallion Fans React To Her New Cover Art