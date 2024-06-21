Megan Thee Stallion Unveils "Megan" Tracklist Featuring GloRilla, Victoria Monet & More

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
"Megan" arrives on June 28.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently gearing up to drop her third studio album, Megan. The project is slated for release on June 28, which is only days away. As the Hotties prepare to hear what the hitmaker has in store for them, she's taken to social media to share yet another exciting detail, the tracklist.

The tracklist reveals some exciting features too, from the likes of Kyle Ricch, Victoria Monét, UGK, and Yuki Chiba. Her "Hot Girl Summer" tour pal GloRilla will even be making an appearance. Of course, the unveiling has fans even more excited than they already were, as they share their hopes for the project on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Exciting New Details Of Upcoming Album

"ITS OFFICIALLY 1 WEEK UNTIL THEE ALBUM 'MEGAN' IS OUT," she captioned her post. "Which song you claiming hotties ?" As expected, the tracklist also features various references to snakes. It includes song titles like “Mamushi,” which means snake in Japanese, "Rattle," and more. Fans are certainly more eager than ever to get their hands on Meg's upcoming LP, which so far, sounds like it'll be a hit. She previewed one of her unreleased tracks earlier this month with a twerk-filled tour bus video, and while the song doesn't have a name yet, they can't wait for the full version.

Meg's latest announcement also follows the unveiling of the project's cover art, which sparked a bit of controversy and confusion. The original album cover shows Meg hanging halfway out of a Chrysalis and didn't sit right with many. She later unveiled an alternate version, in which she was seen climbing out of an egg. This version was much closer to the cover that popped up on streaming services last week, which appears to be the official pick. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion unveiling the tracklist of her upcoming album, Megan? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it drops next week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

