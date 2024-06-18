Megan Thee Stallion Overjoyed After Receiving A Custom "BOA" GameBoy

Megan could not believe her eyes.

Megan Thee Stallion put on for her hometown over the weekend, as the H-Town Hottie had a four-day stay in Texas for her tour. Her massive journey across the United States, and eventually the UK, has been a pretty successful one, to say the least. Throughout her run, Megan has brought out some high-profile guests, previewed new music, and has just an overall blast performing. All of this is building further anticipation for her forthcoming album MEGAN, which is slated for release on June 28. In addition to the Hot Girl Summer trek, the hitmaker has put out three promotional singles. The most recent one is "BOA", which also received a cool retro video game to go along with it. That reason alone is why Megan Thee Stallion was gifted a custom Game Boy handheld with a version of the game on it.

According to HipHopDX, the "Cobra" songwriter got this rad gift from the folks over at the Moody Center in Austin. The Game Boy device even has one of the outfits she wore in the music video for "BOA". The event center shared the video on TikTok, and Megan was absolutely nerding out over the present. She screamed like a little schoolgirl, as she could not believe what she was holding in her hands.

Megan Thee Stallion Is LOVING Her Custom Game Boy

As soon as she turned on the handheld gaming device, it loaded the "BOA"-inspired game. The loading screen read, "HOT GIRLS #INTHEMOOD". Every fan in the comments section was happy to how ecstatic the rap superstar was. "She was soooo excited. I love this", one user wrote. "I love Megan having joy like it's infectious", another adds. In addition to the tech, she also received a custom box and jewelry. Megan just keeps winning and winning.

