Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans Another Smash Hit With "BOA"

Megan Thee Stallion is riding high in 2024. She won her long, torturous court case against Tory Lanez, and then beat Nicki Minaj in a rap battle. She dropped a diss song on the Young Money star, "HISS," and scored a number one single in the process. Megan is locked in with what fans want to hear, which is what makes the hype for her next album so feverish. She finally dropped off a lead single for the album, "BOA," and it does not disappoint.

"BOA" is a textbook Megan Thee Stallion single. The production is snappy and incredibly hard-hitting. LilJuMadeDaBeat co-produced "BOA," and his track record with Megan includes "HISS" and "Body," so fans can rest assured they're in good hands. You can hear his tag at the beginning of the song. "BOA" is also textbook Megan Thee Stallion from a lyrical standpoint. The rapper turns up the braggadocios bars up to 11 and lays claim to being the genre's new queen.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shots At Other Rappers

Megan even makes reference to beefing with other female rappers, which could be a subliminal aimed at Minaj. "All of a sudden they vegan, they don't want beef," she aggressively raps. "Talkin' out of veeners, I'm knockin' out teeth. They bought Birkins, I bought stock, They still on the boat, I'm on a yacht. They're takin' shots, I'm takin' spots." This confidence extends throughout the entire song. Megan also drops a few bars about her wealth and her ability to "son" other rappers since fans call her "mother" on social media. "BOA" absolutely nails the assignment in terms of drumming up excitement for the new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Just crossed another opp off the checklist

Spankin' these rap b*tches, yeah, that's my fetish

He do what I tell him (What I tell him), I do what I wanna do (Wanna do)

All that f*ckin' talkin' but let's see who really make a move (Make a move)

Post a picture, b*tches call me 'mother,' now who's sonning who?

