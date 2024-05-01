Megan Thee Stallion Warns Fans To "Get Ready"

Megan Thee Stallion implied she's got new music dropping this month and wants fans to get ready for the content. In a post on Twitter, on Wednesday morning, Megan described it as "Megan May" and shared a new picture of herself. "Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY [snake emoji]. Get ready [Fire emoji]," she captioned the post.

Fans expressed their excitement for the news in the replies. "Megan’s reputation era is coming! The world done plotted against her and tried to paint her as so many different things. She’s ready to tell all. Speak your truth Meg!" one user wrote. Another added: "OMG MEGAN IS COMING, WE ARE SO READY! THE MUSIC INDUSTRY ISN’T READY! THE WORLD ISN’T READY!"

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Megan performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022, in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan previously confirmed that she's got a new album in store for the summer during an appearance on Good Morning America back in January. At the time, she revealed that the project would be dropping before summer hits and that she'll be traveling on a Hot Girl Summer 2024 tour to promote the new music. "We're having the tour this year," she said at the time. "The Hot Girl Summer tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019, so this is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music

Check out Megan's announcement about the month of May above. She didn't provide any other specifics about what to expect from new music. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

