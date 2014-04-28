summer tour
- MusicChris Brown Teases Summer Tour With Surprise Co-HeadlinerChris Brown teases an upcoming tour after announcing his new single, "Warm Embrace." By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Nudy Announces "The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER" TourYoung Nudy is hitting the road this summer for The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour.By Aron A.
- MusicRage Against The Machine Tap Run The Jewels For Reunion TourKiller Mike and El-P will be opening up for Rage Against The Machine on their reunion tour.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Raps "Barbiana" Lyric With Fan While Making Her Way To Met GalaShe made time for one of her Barbz.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Wayne & Blink-182 Announce Epic Summer TourIt looks like this is actually happening!By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Confirms Nicki Minaj Tour Is Happening This SummerChris Brown and Nicki Minaj are hitting the road together this fall.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Announces "Harder Than Ever" Tour With City Girls, YK Osiris & MoreLil Baby is coming to a city near you this summer.By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Announces European Tour With An Intriguing CaptionThe artist's announcement may also be hinting at new music.By Zaynab
- NewsDrake & Future Likely Joining For "Summer Sixteen" TourThe FBG x OVO partnership is looking like it'll last all summer long. By Angus Walker
- NewsTyler, The Creator Announces US Leg Of Summer TourCheck out the dates for the US leg of Tyler, the Creator's summer tour. By Angus Walker
- Original Content8 Must-See Hip-Hop Tours This SummerA selection of hip-hop tours that are worthy of the money this coming summer.By Alex Uplinger
- NewsJay Z & Beyonce To Reportedly Go On Summer Tour Together [Update: It's Official, "On The Run" Tour Dates]Jay Z and his wife, Beyoncé, are planning to go on a 20 date stadium tour in the US, Page Six reports. By Kevin Goddard