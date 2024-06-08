Andre 3000 Announces Summer Tour Dates

Andre 3000 will be performing throughout the summer.

Andre 3000 will be embarking on the New Blue Sun Live Tour this summer to perform his latest solo album. The shows will span June to September with appearances at several global music festivals. The former Outkast rapper announced the tour in a post on Instagram, on Saturday, sharing a video of himself getting a teeth cleaning. Andre will be performing with Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks, although he noted in the post that the lineup is “subject to change.”

During the tour, Andre will be promoting New Blue Sun, his first full-length venture into ambient jazz music. Marking the end of his 17-year hiatus, it was met with generally positive responses from both critics and fans alike. Despite the acclaim, however, it only peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Read More: Andre 3000 Delivers Sobering Update On Potential Outkast Reunion Album

Andre 3000 Performs During Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 02: Andre 3000 performs New Blue Sun during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Despite the stylistic change, a new release from Andre still has fans hopeful for an Outkast reunion. Speaking with legendary poet Hanif Abdurraqib during an appearance on The Bitter Southerner recently, he lowered those expectations. "People ask, 'So, will there be another Outkast album?'" he shared. "I really can’t say, man. I do realize that our chemistries have changed. We’re different people. We’re totally different people. Not to say that we won’t be able to make any kind of music, but I think, yeah, people have to realize, like, even in relationships, man… chemistry should change after a while. And I think people think there’s this one thing that has to stay a way, but we are ever-changing, man."

Check out the full list of dates for the New Blue Sun Live Tour below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

Andre 3000's New Blue Sun Live Tour Schedule

June 7–9 — Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival

June 30 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

July 8–10 — Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

July 12 — Ghent, BEL @ Gent Jazz

July 13 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz

July 15 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

July 20–21 — Sydney, AU @ Volume Festival

Aug 2 — Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 8 — Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

Aug 9 — Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen

Aug 10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

Aug 14 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

Aug 17 — London, UK @ All Points East

Aug 18 — Dorset, UK @ We Out Here

Aug 30–Sept 1 —Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

Sept 3–5 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library