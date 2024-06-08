Andre 3000 Announces Summer Tour Dates

Andre 3000 will be embarking on the New Blue Sun Live Tour this summer to perform his latest solo album. The shows will span June to September with appearances at several global music festivals. The former Outkast rapper announced the tour in a post on Instagram, on Saturday, sharing a video of himself getting a teeth cleaning. Andre will be performing with Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks, although he noted in the post that the lineup is “subject to change.”
During the tour, Andre will be promoting New Blue Sun, his first full-length venture into ambient jazz music. Marking the end of his 17-year hiatus, it was met with generally positive responses from both critics and fans alike. Despite the acclaim, however, it only peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Andre 3000 Performs During Roots Picnic
Despite the stylistic change, a new release from Andre still has fans hopeful for an Outkast reunion. Speaking with legendary poet Hanif Abdurraqib during an appearance on The Bitter Southerner recently, he lowered those expectations. "People ask, 'So, will there be another Outkast album?'" he shared. "I really can’t say, man. I do realize that our chemistries have changed. We’re different people. We’re totally different people. Not to say that we won’t be able to make any kind of music, but I think, yeah, people have to realize, like, even in relationships, man… chemistry should change after a while. And I think people think there’s this one thing that has to stay a way, but we are ever-changing, man."
Check out the full list of dates for the New Blue Sun Live Tour below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.
Andre 3000's New Blue Sun Live Tour Schedule
June 7–9 — Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival
June 30 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
July 8–10 — Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
July 12 — Ghent, BEL @ Gent Jazz
July 13 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz
July 15 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
July 20–21 — Sydney, AU @ Volume Festival
Aug 2 — Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 8 — Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
Aug 9 — Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen
Aug 10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
Aug 14 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
Aug 17 — London, UK @ All Points East
Aug 18 — Dorset, UK @ We Out Here
Aug 30–Sept 1 —Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
Sept 3–5 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
