Andre 3000 Announces North American Tour For "New Blue Sun"

Fans in North America will be able to see Andre 3000 perform live.

Andre released New Blue Sun as his first solo album following the indefinite hiatus of Outkast. It features a dramatic stylistic change from his time working with Big Boi . Rather than a hip-hop effort, New Blue Sun sees Andre operating purely with instrumentals and performing on his flute. Check out the full list of tour dates below and be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

On the road, Andre will be joined by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 28 at 10:00 AM, local time. The announcement comes after he already announced a summer tour with appearances at several global music festivals.

Andre 3000 will officially be performing his new solo album, New Blue Sun, across North America for an upcoming tour between September and November of this year. He announced the dates for the New Blue Sun — Live In Concert tour on Tuesday afternoon. The series of shows includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and many more cities before concluding with a hometown concert in Atlanta.

