Andre 3000 Announces North American Tour For "New Blue Sun"

BYCole Blake359 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AMC TCA - Panels
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: André Benjamin of 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Fans in North America will be able to see Andre 3000 perform live.

Andre 3000 will officially be performing his new solo album, New Blue Sun, across North America for an upcoming tour between September and November of this year. He announced the dates for the New Blue Sun — Live In Concert tour on Tuesday afternoon. The series of shows includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and many more cities before concluding with a hometown concert in Atlanta.

On the road, Andre will be joined by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 28 at 10:00 AM, local time. The announcement comes after he already announced a summer tour with appearances at several global music festivals.

Read More: Andre 3000 Delivers Sobering Update On Potential Outkast Reunion Album

Andre 3000 Performs During 2024 Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 02: Andre 3000 performs New Blue Sun during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Andre released New Blue Sun as his first solo album following the indefinite hiatus of Outkast. It features a dramatic stylistic change from his time working with Big Boi. Rather than a hip-hop effort, New Blue Sun sees Andre operating purely with instrumentals and performing on his flute. Check out the full list of tour dates below and be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

Andre 3000 Reveals Schedule For "New Blue Sun – Live In Concert"

  • 09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
  • 09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
  • 09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
  • 09/25 — Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
  • 09/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
  • 09/28 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
  • 10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay
  • 10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
  • 10/04 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
  • 10/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
  • 10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
  • 10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • 10/14 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • 10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
  • 10/17 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • 10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop
  • 10/21 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
  • 10/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
  • 10/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
  • 10/30 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
  • 11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
  • 11/02 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
  • 11/08 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
  • 11/09 — Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
  • 11/12 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
  • 11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Read More: Andre 3000's "New Blue Sun": OutKast Icon Shares Big Boi's Reaction, Talks Making More Rap Music

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2016 ONE MusicfestMusicAndre 3000 Announces Summer Tour Dates2.9K
Photo by David Becker/Getty ImagesMusicThe Weeknd Announces "The Fall Tour" After The Release Of "Kiss Land"936
Image via Getty imagesMusicA$AP Rocky's "LongLiveA$AP" Tour Dates Revealed337
Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesMusicNas & Kehlani To Join Lauryn Hill On Select Tour Stops4.2K