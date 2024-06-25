Andre 3000 Announces North American Tour For "New Blue Sun"

Andre 3000 will officially be performing his new solo album, New Blue Sun, across North America for an upcoming tour between September and November of this year. He announced the dates for the New Blue Sun — Live In Concert tour on Tuesday afternoon. The series of shows includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and many more cities before concluding with a hometown concert in Atlanta.
On the road, Andre will be joined by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 28 at 10:00 AM, local time. The announcement comes after he already announced a summer tour with appearances at several global music festivals.
Andre 3000 Performs During 2024 Roots Picnic
Andre released New Blue Sun as his first solo album following the indefinite hiatus of Outkast. It features a dramatic stylistic change from his time working with Big Boi. Rather than a hip-hop effort, New Blue Sun sees Andre operating purely with instrumentals and performing on his flute. Check out the full list of tour dates below and be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.
Andre 3000 Reveals Schedule For "New Blue Sun – Live In Concert"
- 09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
- 09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
- 09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- 09/25 — Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
- 09/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
- 09/28 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
- 10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys By The Bay
- 10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
- 10/04 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
- 10/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- 10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
- 10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- 10/14 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- 10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
- 10/17 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- 10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop
- 10/21 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
- 10/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
- 10/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- 10/30 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
- 11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- 11/02 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
- 11/08 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
- 11/09 — Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
- 11/12 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
- 11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
