new blue sun
- MusicAndre 3000 Picks Up AOTY Grammy Nod For "New Blue Sun"Will Andre win his second Album of the Year trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards?ByBryson "Boom" Paul114 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Compares Himself To Lil B While Describing "New Blue Sun" As "Punk Jazz"Andre 3000 says he sees similarities between his current musical style and Lil B.ByCole Blake1001 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Addresses Backlash To His Controversial Comments On Aging In Hip-HopAndre 3000 says his formula is different.ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Defends His Flute Album From LL Cool J‘s CriticismAndre 3000 wants his music to stay innovative.ByCole Blake1388 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & MoreAndre 3000 is hitting the road this fall for his North American tour in support of "New Blue Sun." ByAxl Banks385 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Announces North American Tour For "New Blue Sun"Fans in North America will be able to see Andre 3000 perform live. ByCole Blake688 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Announces Summer Tour DatesAndre 3000 will be performing throughout the summer.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- Pop CultureAndre 3000's "New Blue Sun": OutKast Icon Shares Big Boi's Reaction, Talks Making More Rap Music3 Stacks previously suggested that he might be moving on from hip-hop, but fans are hoping that's not actually the case.ByHayley Hynes787 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 "Pause" Joke Leads Fans To Reconsider Past Comments About Being Too Mature To RapFans remembered Andre claiming he was too old to be making rap music.ByLavender Alexandria2.1K Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Performs “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert": WatchAndre is back in full force and we are here for it. ByZachary Horvath730 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Taking His New Album "New Blue Sun" On TourThe shows begin next week and run until early March.ByLavender Alexandria568 Views
- MusicAndre 3000's New Album Is Getting IMAX Listening ExperienceThe screening will also include a Q&A with the rapper.ByLavender Alexandria1.8K Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Has A Rap Album Stashed Away, Big Gipp Claims"He’s showing you another way to take music and grow gracefully as a man and an MC," Big Gipp says.ByCaroline Fisher2.0K Views
- MusicAndre 3000 In The Studio With Some Underground Rap Stars New And OldAndre is right back to working on music following the release of his new album.ByLavender Alexandria1.9K Views