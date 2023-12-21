Andre 3000 In The Studio With Some Underground Rap Stars New And Old

Andre 3000 just released his new album New Blue Sun but he doesn't appear to be done with new material yet. He's apparently already working on new material and took part in an absolutely star-studded studio session in Los Angeles overnight. According to HipHopDX, he was spotted in some photos shared by former Organized Konfusion MC Pharoahe Monch. But the two veteran MCs are far from the only stars in attendance.

Elsewhere in the pictures fans spotted legendary Beastie Boy Mike D. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Detroit underground rap sensation Quelle Chris is also in attendance. The group have reportedly assembled to work with Keyon Harrold, a notorious jazz trumpeter with a pretty impressive roster of collaborations already under his belt. What exactly the nature of the project is and the level of everyone's involvement is unclear. Check out the photos of Andre and various others in the studio below.

Andre 3000 Shares The Studio With Some Stars

Andre 3000's new album divided fans and critics. The project boldly chose to depart from rap music entirely instead choosing to focus on ambient jazz with Andre prominently playing flute all over the album. Many fans were disappointed with the choice after waiting so long for him to return and expecting a rap album. In Andre's defense he announced the project ahead of time and confirmed that it would have "no bars." He's also spoken at length in interviews about why he didn't feel like it was the right time for him to make a new rap album.

Despite fan reservations, the album performed surprisingly well commercially. It sold 24K copies in its first week, far more than almost any other instrumental jazz albums. One of the songs from the record also spent a week on the Hot 100. He actually broke the record for longest song to ever chart on the Hot 100 with the track. What do you think of Andre 3000 being back in the studio working on new music so quickly after releasing his debut album? Let us know in the comment section below.

