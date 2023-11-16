Andre 3000 Says Writing Raps “Feel Inauthentic” To Him

This week, Andre 3000 has rushed back into the public eye. That came after he announced his new album New Blue Sun. The announcement surprised fans as Andre has repeatedly denied speculation that he was working on a new project. But he quickly set expectations for fans by confirming that there would be "no bars." The project is expected to be entirely instrumental and in a new interview with GQ he dove into why there isn't any rapping included on the project.

“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time. […] Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that,: he explained. But despite his best efforts, he hasn't conjured much material he believes in. "“It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does," he explained. Check out the full interview below.

Andre 3000 Explains Why He Isn't Dropping Rap Music

Shortly after announcing his new album, Andre 3000 also shared the tracklist. It features numerous exceedingly long and very rambling song titles. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” and “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens” are just two of the tracks the album has to offer.

Andre also revealed that he's shared some of the new music from the album with friends already. Included are some high-profile names like Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator whom Andre specifically cited playing the album for. What do you think of Andre 3000's reasons for not dropping much rap music as of late? Let us know in the comment section below.

