Andre 3000 Reveals He And Big Boi Used To Pray To Become Good Rappers

Andre 3000 is back in the news in a major way this week. Overnight, he released his highly anticipated first solo album. The project is called New Blue Sun and was only announced earlier this week. With the announcement 3 Stacks was sure to temper fan expectations by letting them know that the album had "no bars." The project is now officially out and features nearly 90 minutes of ambient and jazz inspired instrumental music.

In a recent interview with GQ, Andre discussed his new album, fan expectations, and his life after Outkast. He also discussed the fallout from the duo's breakthrough as rap stars. “That’s life — you want what you want, ’til you don’t want it. Me and Big Boi used to literally pray every night. ‘Lord, really, really, we just wanna be good rappers.’ That was our prayer. It was called, like, a rapper’s prayer. And we did that," he explained. But as it turned out, the fame wasn't everything for the pair. "And now we’re seeing that it’s happened. I love that it’s happened. I don’t regret any of that. But it’s kind of like now that I’m at a certain level, I miss certain things about normalcy," Andre concluded. Check out the full interview below.

Andre 3000 On Praying To Be A Good Rapper

Andre 3000's new album has just 8 songs, but he makes the most out of the song titles. Many of them are hilariously long and detailed. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" and “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens” are just two examples of the silly song titles.

Though the album isn't exactly what many fans were hoping for, it's received some good initial buzz. Additionally many of other rappers like Lupe Fiasco have expressed their excitement for the record. Before it was even released Andre played the project for Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator. What do you think of Andre 3000 and Big Boi praying to become good rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

