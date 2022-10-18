GQ
- SportsDwyane Wade Has Sexuality Questioned After Posing In Blue Collar Attire For GQDwyane Wade has been catching a lot of slander as of late.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCam'ron Confirms He & Mase Have Unheard Music In The VaultAccording to Killa Cam, it's up to Mase to release it.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearPharrell Reflects On What He's Learned As Louis Vuitton Creative DirectorPharrell says he's realized how instrumental having a great team by his side is at Louis Vuitton.By Cole Blake
- MusicErykah Badu Stuns On The Cover Of "GQ Germany" Men Of The Year EditionErykah Badu brought the intensity for her latest cover shoot.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAndre 3000's Experimental New Album Sells 24k In Its First WeekThe album landed in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Interviews Himself At GQ Men Of The Year AwardsTravis Scott asked himself the questions while walking on the red-carpet at GQ's Men of the Year Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicAndre 3000 Thinks "Idlewild" Could Have Been A "Slip" For Outkast"Sometimes you build character or you build something by failure," Andre 3000 says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAndre 3000 Details A Pep Talk Prince Once Gave HimAndre got a call from Prince after his Coachella performance.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAndre 3000 Reveals He And Big Boi Used To Pray To Become Good RappersThe pair achieved the level of success they imagined, but it came with a catch.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals Why He Won't Look At The Camera During PhotoshootsFans were curious.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAndre 3000 Reveals He's Secretly Contributed To Other Artist's Songs3 Stacks has been playing flute on some other artist's music.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Explains How She Discussed Kanye West Divorce With Their ChildrenKim said her own parents divorce informed how she handled hers.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsHailey Bieber Shoots Down Pregnancy RumorsHailey Bieber says she finds the pregnancy rumors about her "disheartening."By Cole Blake
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Clarifies Comments About Living With DrakeThe Ravens receiver said he and Drake were never actually roommates as the rapper was on tour at the time of his stay.By Ben Mock
- MusicPusha T On Why Other Artists Keep Dissing Him: "They're All Panicking"Pusha T recently explained why he feels he's been involved in numerous feuds over the years.By Cole Blake
- MusicPusha T Admits His Solo Material Doesn’t Compare To Clipse: “I’ve Taken That L”Pusha T says he hasn't been able to reach Clipse's level with his solo albums.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Says "Hell naw!" To Vegan Weed, Son Reveals A Booking Costs $50K2 Chainz learns how much "Veganic" weed costs and his son reveals his booking rates.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicM.I.A. Calls Out GQ For Dropping Her From GQ Men Of The Year AwardsM.I.A. went at GQ for dropping her from the Men Of The Year Awards after her controversial comments on vaccines.By Cole Blake