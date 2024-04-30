4batz Shares Surprising Response To Industry Plant Allegations

Texas singer 4batz has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in 2024. He began the year as a relative unknown. But shortly after he began to rapidly rise in profile. That came when his song "date @ 8" began to take off on TikTok. That eventually translated into radio success as well and the song made its debut on the Hot 100 shortly after. The track didn't hit its peak on the chart until Drake teamed up with the breakthrough singer for a remix of the track. It peaked at number 7 the next week and has stuck around on the charts landing at number 63 this week.

Like almost any artist who experiences such a substantial rise to fame, 4batz has faced allegations of being an industry plant. During a recent interview with GQ he was asked about the allegations and gave a pretty surprising answer. “I think it’s kind of cool, It’s like I’m the boogeyman. People are going to meet me and be like, Oh, this is a regular hood n*gga," he replied. It came during an interview where he got candid about the experiences in his life that led him to depression and homelessness before catching his big break. Following his successful collaboration with Drake he signed a contract with OVO. Check out the full interview he gave below.

4batz Doesn't Mind Being The "Boogeyman"

The industry plant allegations aren't being levelled at 4batz just because of his association with Drake and his new deal with OVO. He's also been working with Kanye West recently. Video of the pair in the studio together made the rounds earlier this month. It led to fans suspecting that he could make an appearance on VULTURES 2.

The unique singer's debut EP for OVO is expected to drop soon.

