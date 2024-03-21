Kanye West Gives 4batz A Verse And Gets Called "Washed" In The Process

Kanye West and Drake are very similar in the sense that they can identify potential stars before the rest of us hear about them. Overall, this has happened time and time again. One could look at what happened with Desiigner's "Panda" back in 2016 as an example. Unfortunately, the artists that Drake and Ye co-sign don't always have the longest shelf life. That is why fans are currently worried about 4batz, who has now received praise from both of these legends. Drake just gave 4batz a feature on his "act ii" remix, and before that, Ye had a Facetime call with the young R&B singer.

Well, now, it looks like Kanye West is trying to go one step further with 4batz. Below, thanks to the Twitter account Kurrco, you can hear a snippet from the remix to "act iii." Kanye has a verse on this new remix and in the 14-second clip, you can hear him spit a couple of bars. Unfortunately, there isn't much here to digest as Ye doesn't really say much of anything. For some, it is yet another example of how Ye's quality control has gone down the drain.

Kanye West x 4batz

In the tweets down below, you can see how a lot of fans are not feeling this whatsoever. Some are saying that Ye could have kept this, while others think 4batz shouldn't release it. Overall, it is not the greatest look for Ye right now, however, it is at least a look for 4batz, who continues to demand attention. If one thing is for certain, however, it's that the "industry plant" allegations won't be dying down anytime soon.

Fans React

