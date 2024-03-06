Robin Thicke Cosigns 4batz With A Cover Of "Act ii: date @ 8"

One of the breakout hits of 2024 so far came from R&B singer 4batz. His pitched-up single "act ii: date @ 8" started as a TikTok hit. A fan responded to a question about what music videos don't fit the vibe of the song at all, netting the track quite a bit of attention. It's snowballed into a full-on hit from there hitting the Hot 100 earlier this year. The song currently sits at #68 just a few weeks after hitting its peak spot at #59. Beyond just connecting with R&B fans it's also clicked with numerous celebs.

The most recent of which is an R&B hitmaker in his own right, Robin Thicke. The "Blurred Lines" singer took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal how much he liked the song and even share his own cover version of it. "on repeat" he captioned a video of himself performing the track at his home playing keyboard and singing. Unsurprisingly, the experienced singer delivers an incredibly smooth rendition of the song even without pitching up his vocals. Check out his cover version and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Praises Robin Thicke's Son For “See You Again" Cover

Robin Thicke Covers 4batz's Breakout Hit

Robin Thicke is far from the only big name in music who's enjoying "act ii: date @ 8." Earlier this week Drake shared his appreciation for the song and made a pretty significant announcement. He took to his Instagram story to tease a remix of the song. Unfortunately he didn't confirm when fans might be able to hear his version of the song.

That came just a few days after Kanye West also revealed he's a fan of the new track. The embrace from major figures in music has resulted in some allegations of being an industry plant being leveled at 4batz. What do you think of Robin Thicke's take on 4batz's breakout hit "act ii: date @ 8?" Are you a fan of the unique-sounding R&B hit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Robin Thicke & April Love Geary: Relationship Timeline

[Via]