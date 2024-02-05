Robin Thicke & April Love Geary: Relationship Timeline

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary will exchange vows in 2024, concluding nearly a decade of dating and more than five years of engagement. The couple, who first became engaged in 2018, share three children and have been a staple in Hollywood power couple conversations for far longer than many of their contemporaries. Here's a look at the full timeline of the romance shared between the model and the "Blurred Lines" singer.

May 19, 2015: The Pair Confirm They Are Dating

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Robin Thicke (L) and April Love Geary attend the Chopard - Annabel's in Cannes party at the Martinez Hotel on May 20, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's / Chopard)

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary announced their relationship to the world in 2015, after quietly dating for several months. They announced their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival in France, just a few months after Robin Thicke finalized his divorce from Paula Patton.

February 15, 2016: The Couple Attends The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Robin Thicke (C), April Love Geary and Gloria Loring attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

After spending much of 2015 and 2016 sharing each other on social media and taking jet-setting trips to St. Barts and Santa Anita Park together, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary appeared arm-in-arm at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Additionally, Robin Thicke's mother, Gloria Loring, was in attendance, proving that Geary had received the familial stamp of approval.

September 2016: Robin Thicke's Tattoo Sparks Wedding Rumors

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary reportedly celebrated their second anniversary together by getting a pair of matching tattoos. The tattoos, which appeared on Thicke and Geary's ring fingers, featured simple lettering that reads "RT" and "ALT" respectively. While Geary's "RT" tattoo represents Thicke's initials, the Masked Singer judge's "ALT" piece caused fans to believe the pair had wed in secret. Following the reveal of their tattoos, the pair clarified that they had not gotten married. However, Thicke's tattoo unmistakably represents April's initials with his last name, showcasing his devotion to the model.

April 2017: The Couple Comes Under Fire For Their 18-Year Age Gap

In April 2017, April Love Geary and Robin Thicke began to experience some pushback from the public regarding their relationship. The couple, who were 21 and 39, respectively, at the time, held an 18-year gap which some fans and media outlets found to be disturbing. April Love Geary took to Instagram to shut down critics, sharing photographs taken of the couple in the Maldives with the caption reading, "We're out here LIVING while most of y'all are still bothered by an age gap."

February 22, 2018: Thicke And Geary Welcome Their First Daughter

After first announcing her pregnancy in August 2017, April Love Geary gave birth to the couple's first daughter Mia Love in February 2018. Mia is the first child of April and the second child of Robin, after his son Julian whom he shares with his ex-wife. Indeed, a massive baby shower preceded Mia's arrival, featuring a variety of pink decorations. Thicke explained in an interview with the press that "The kids loved the balloons, face painting, jump house, churros and desserts. The adults enjoyed the food and the dance floor!"

December 24, 2018: The Couple Gets Engaged

After four years of courtship, Robin Thicke finally asked April Love Geary to be his wife during a Christmas Eve event. Geary shared the proposal video, alongside a pair of black-and-white Christmas photos to her Instagram with the caption "YES YES 1000x YES." The news came four months after the couple had announced their second child was on the way, proving that the couple were wasting no time expanding their loving family.

February 26, 2019: The Couple Welcomes Their Second Child

Several months after the couple's engagement, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcomed their second daughter, Lola Alain. Born only a year and four days apart, Mia and Lola are considered "Irish Twins." What the couple didn't realize at the time of Lola's birth, is that their third child also wouldn't be too far behind.

December 11, 2020: The Couple Gives Birth To Their Third Child

Only 2 months after giving birth to their second child, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcomed a son named Luca Patrick. Though the family experienced extensive growth during the years their children were born, the couple seem to have slowed down, as several years have passed without another baby announcement. It seemed as though Robin Thicke and April Love Geary waited until they officially became husband and wife before considering having a fourth child.

January 2024: Robin Thicke Says 2024 Is The Big Year

Robin Thicke declares that he will finally call April Love Geary his wife in 2024, concluding their prolonged engagement of over 5 years. While there are surely still some logistical kinks to work out for their wedding ceremony, friends and loved ones can expect invites to start coming out any day now. The couple have kept their wedding plans under wraps, but judging by their jet-setting relationship, it appears evident that they will likely opt for a lavish destination ceremony.

