Robin Thicke may not be a rapper, but he’s certainly been embedded in the rap game in recent years, collaborating with the likes of 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Will Smith, The Game, Audio Push, Tyga, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Kid Cudi, T.I., Pharrell and more. His hit single “Blurred Lines” with the latter two was inescapable in the latter half of 2013, and further contributed to his blurring of the line between Pop, R&B and Rap music. (Some of his more notable accomplishments include his contributions to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III album as well as Usher’s Confessions.) Throughout his career, the Los Angeles singer/songwriter/actor has also worked with Estelle, Faith Evans, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Leighton Meester, Jessie J, Chanel West Coast, Quincy Jones T-Pain, Keyshia Cole, Barry White, Tyrese, R. Kelly, Tyrese, The-Dream, Ashanti, Jazmine Sullivan and more. Most recently, he “reluctantly” sued Marvin Gaye’s estate over a “Blurred Lines” copyright infringement claim, and announced an upcoming tour with Jessie J, as well a performance at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards nomination concert. Stay tuned.