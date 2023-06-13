Tyler, The Creator celebrated Robin Thicke’s son, Julian, on Instagram, after his father shared a video of him performing a cover of “See You Again.” Tyler dropped the original track featuring Kali Uchis back in 2017 on his fourth studio album, Flower Boy. It’s been having a resurgence of sorts in 2023 after going viral on TikTok. The song even debuted on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 44.

Robin shared the video of his son’s performance with the caption: “I still have water in my eyes and lump in my throat because I’m overwhelmed by your voice, spirit and talent. You and Peyton sound so great together. I am so impressed by you. That was an incredible performance at any age. My son Julian Fuego Thicke!!! Wow! @feliciathegoat” A short while later, Tyler commented on the post: “super cool!”

Robin Thicke With His Son, Julian

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Robin Thicke and son Julian visit Knott’s Berry Farm on January 03, 2019 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Other fans celebrated Julian in the comments section as well. One wrote: “Blood is Thicker than water! Boy got so much talent! So much nuance at such a young age!!” Another remarked that they want a father-son collaboration: “He gets it from his amazing dad! Hope to hear y’all on plenty of tracks soon and in the future!”

Robin Thicke’s son isn’t the only person Tyler has taken the time to compliment in recent weeks. He’s also spoken about his appreciation for Jermaine Dupri, his friendship with NBA YoungBoy, and more. He made those comments during an interview with Rap Radar. Check out Julian Thicke’s cover of “See You Again” below.

Julian’s Cover Of “See You Again”

Tyler, The Creator shows love to Robin Thicke’s son for cute "See You Again" cover https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/Ed2fejrxQw — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2023

As for new music from Tyler, he recently dropped the deluxe version of his album, Call Me If You Get Lost, now titled The Estate Sale. The updated tracklist features collaborations with A$AP Rocky, YG, and Vince Staples.

