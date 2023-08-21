cover
- MusicFans Call Out Publication For Mistaking Skepta For Wiley In Antisemitism ArticleWiley was striped of his MBE for previous antisemitic comments.By Cole Blake
- SongsClipping's Cover Of J-Kwon's "Tipsy" Drops On StreamingThe song is available to stream for the first time since its 2020 release. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsJordan Ward Beautifully Covers Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Waiting In Vain" For Spotify SinglesThe Saint Louis singer does his favorite karaoke song justice. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Covers Summer Walker's "Session 32": WatchMan's got vocals!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Popular" Verse Receives Kidz Bop CoverThe "clean" cover company strikes again.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Loves A Fan's Violin Cover Of Her SongNicki loved seeing the fan's take on one of her "Pink Friday 2" cuts.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Covers Metro Boomin's Name While Promoting 21 Savage's New AlbumPettiness is the name of the game, and while Metro said there's no deep beef here, it seems like The Boy would rather take the smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Graces Cover Of "Icon" Magazine, Won't Cut Hair Until Album DropsMetro Boomin is getting his flowers.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicChildish Gambino Accused Of Not Paying "Awaken, My Love!" Cover's TeamGiannina Antonette Oteto has for years accused the multi-hyphenate artist of refusing legal contact for supposedly due payments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT-Pain's Natural Vocals Leave Fans Stunned In New Live PerformanceHe unpacked various cover songs and originals for the amazing live show.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDMX's Son Plays "X Gon' Give It To Ya" On Piano For Rapper's Birthday: WatchDesiree Lindstrom, X's former fiancée, shared a clip of their seven-year-old Exodus on the keys honoring what would've been his dad's 53rd birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign‘s "Vultures" Artwork Traced To 19th Century Painter Caspar David FriedrichThe cover artwork for "Vultures" appears features the work of Caspar David Friedrich.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: WatchRather than replicate the drum pattern of the song itself, the pop-punk icon chose to emulate Wunna's rap flow and add his own flair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicErykah Badu Stuns On The Cover Of "GQ Germany" Men Of The Year EditionErykah Badu brought the intensity for her latest cover shoot.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz's "Wipe Me Down" Hilariously Covered By Kids: WatchFans are demanding a reaction from Boosie.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralNLE Choppa Sings Chris Brown Track, Much To The Internet's AmusementDoes the "Cottonwood 2" MC have the pipes to stack up against Breezy, or are you laughing at the concept that it's even possible?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsH.E.R. Brings Her Own Twist To The Foo Fighters' "The Glass"H.E.R.'s vocals are perfection. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUsher's "Best Part" Cover From Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Is Sure To Soothe You: WatchThe cut is a beloved track from Caesar's 2016 album "Freudian," and the R&B superstar paid his homage to it in compelling fashion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." Covered By Maneskin At Madison Square GardenThe Italian rock band said that maybe they could be the first "rap band." Someone call Rage Against The Machine...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Chris Stapleton Cover "In The Air Tonight" As Monday Night Football ThemeThe two kicked off ESPN and ABC's broadcasts of two games, ushering in a creative reimagining of a classic for this new anthem.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares "Pink Friday 2" Cover, Says It's One Of TwoIt seems like there won't be a week that goes by in which we don't hear about the Queen's highly anticipated album this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Unveils "For All The Dogs" Album Cover, Drawn By His Son AdonisIn addition to this exciting news, the 6 God also set the record for most Spotify monthly listeners for a rapper that Travis Scott had just broken.By Gabriel Bras Nevares