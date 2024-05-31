SZA Delivers Surprising Cover Of Eminem's "Lose Yourself"

SZA's cover bring a unique take to a classic song.

SZA is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now. Overall, she has certainly earned that standing in the industry. With albums like CTRL and SOS, SZA has proven to the world that she is an incredible singer and songwriter. At the Grammys this past year, she won some awards and cemented herself at the top, yet again. Meanwhile, she also had herself an immensely successful tour that took her all around the world. At this point, you cannot question her talent.

Last night, SZA took to Instagram with a surprising post. As you can see below, she offered up a 2-minute cover of Eminem's iconic song "Lose Yourself." It is unknown what prompted the cover. With Eminem returning to music, perhaps the artist was just feeling inspired. Either way, the cover below is quite lovely. SZA brings her unique style to the table on this song, and it makes for a great re-work of a song that you wouldn't expect to hear in this style. It just goes to show what an artist SZA is.

SZA Shows She Can Do It All

Fans were impressed by the cover, although they would certainly have loved to hear more. As for Eminem, he is catching a bit of heat for his new song. There are some bars about Megan Thee Stallion, R. Kelly, and the transgender community that have some scratching their heads. Em has always been controversial, so this probably shouldn't surprise anyone. Either way, we are in an era where farming impressions seems to be the only way to survive, even if you're already a legend.

Let us know what you think of this Eminem cover from SZA, in the comments section down below. Do you think that she did the song justice? Is this your favorite track from Eminem, and if not, what do you think belongs in the upper echelon of his discography?