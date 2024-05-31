SZA Poses In Jaw-Dropping Nude Alien Costume And Leaves Fans In Awe

SZA had fans questioning whether or not she was naked.

SZA is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Overall, this is due to the fact that she is always good for a few hits. On her album SOS, SZA showcased that CTRL was not a fluke. The album won her numerous Grammys and it delivered some of the best r&b tracks of the decade so far. Furthermore, it led to a massive world tour that helped the singer become even more of a household name. At this point, SZA is unstoppable, and we can't wait to hear what she comes out with next.

As it stands, the artist is reportedly working on Lana which is some sort of deluxe version of SOS. However, at this point, it might as well be a whole new album. Meanwhile, she has also been fairly active on social media, Instagram in particular. On her IG page, she typically posts some photo dumps of either herself or whatever it is she might be up to. Well, on Thursday night, SZA left fans stunned with her latest blue alien costume that made her appear naked, albeit with a few well-placed coverings.

SZA On The Gram

SZA has never really shied away from these kinds of posts, so it wasn't all that surprising. In the comments to her post, fans were in absolute awe of the singer and her get-up. However, some were curious as to what this was for. Perhaps she is planning a music video in which she wears this costume? Or maybe she just wanted to try it on. Whatever the case, fans are very much intrigued right now.