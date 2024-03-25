SZA Leaves Fans In Awe By Twerking Up A Storm To Sexyy Red

SZA is easily the biggest R&B singer in the entire world right now. Overall, there are very good reasons for this. Her last album SOS was a triumph in songwriting, and it took home all sorts of awards. Moreover, her breakthrough album CTRL remains embedded in our hearts. There is no doubt that she is immensely talented, and fans cannot wait to see what she is able to do next. At this point, she is a megastar, and we can only imagine what her next record may sound like. In the interim, we will be waiting for Lana to drop, although for now, it seems to be in limbo.

Considering the success SZA has had over the last few months, it only makes sense that she would want to take a step back and relax for a while. For instance, it appears as though SZA was at some sort of function over the weekend, and she was having the time of her life. In the video below, SZA could be seen twerking while Sexyy Red's new hit "Get It Sexyy" plays in the background. There was a crowd around the singer, and they were loving the show, which felt like it went on for minutes.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA Loves Some Sexyy Red

As you can imagine, this clip is starting to make the rounds online, and fans are simply in awe of her moves. "Damn I’m driving she got me drifting," one person wrote. "Sorry sza, I wasn’t familiar with your game," said another. Not everyone was feeling this, however, as a few people remarked, "During Ramadan dear sister." Either way, it seems like she is having a ton of fun, and it is well deserved.

Be sure to let us know what you think of SZA and her dance moves, in the comments section down below. Do you want to hear another collaboration between her and Sexyy Red? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?