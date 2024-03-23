SZA Jokes About Her Asthma After Colombia Concert

SZA cracked jokes about her asthma after performing a high-altitude concert in Colombia. "Being an asthma girlie my first time performing 8000+ ft above sea level was hard as hell lol 😩😩 thank you SO MUCH FOR CARRYING ME BOGOTA !! Te amo por Siempre🫶🏾🙏🏾🇨🇴✨," SZA wrote on X. Bogota, the capital of Colombia, sits over 8600 feet above sea level. The city is often used by sports teams for altitude training due to its extreme elevation. For comparison, Bogota is about 3300 feet more elevated than "mile-high" Denver.

Furthermore, Bogota is just SZA's latest stop on her tour of South America. Last week, she absolutely showed out during an electric concert in Argentina as she headlined Lollapalooza. Alongside performing all of her hits, SZA also shocked the audience by conversing with them in Spanish on several occasions. "Argentina GAAAAVEEE !! Thank you so much for your energy 🥹🇦🇷🫶🏾 te ammoo !!! Chile mañanaaaa!" SZA wrote on social media after her appearance.

Cookie Monster Shouts Out SZA, Invites Her Back To Sesame Street

Elsewhere, SZA received yet more love for her recent trip to Sesame Street, with longtime resident Cookie Monster eagerly inviting the singer to return. "Me loved having you on our Street, @SZA! Let me know which type of cookies are your favorite for next time. 🍪," Cookie Monster's official Twitter account wrote. SZA has yet to provide CM with her preferred cookie. However, Sesame Street recently re-earned the ire of several Republican lawmakers. The GOP, which has long hated the publicly funded show, took issue with the show promoting a "stand up to racism" campaign. In the past, Republican lawmakers have gone as far as to try and defund PBS to prevent the continued production of Sesame Street.

Appearing on the long-running PBS has long been a dream of SZA's. After appearing on the show, she shared an old Instagram Live clip of her asking her fans how to land an appearance on the show. Furthermore, she is not the first musician that Cookie Monster has shown love to. Last year, Lizzo appeared on the show and performed a mini-concert on a cookie flute.

