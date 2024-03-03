SZA Wins "Best International Artist" At The BRIT Awards

SZA beat out a crowded field to take home "Best International Artist" at the BRIT Awards this week. The St. Louis singer took home the award ahead of the likes of Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. In fact it, was a quiet night overall for Swift. Cyrus took home "International Song of the Year" for "Flowers". However, it should be noted that Swift did not have a nomination in this category. Previously, Swift had topped SZA for "Album of the Year" at the Grammys.

Elsewhere, it was a rough night for up-and-coming rapper Central Cee. Despite entering the night with the second-most nominations (4), Cee came away with no awards. Furthermore, the rapper has been making a huge name for himself over the last 18 months. This has included reaching the heights of a potential collab with Drake.

SZA & Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy

Furthermore, it's already been a huge year for SZA in terms of award recognition. Alongside Phoebe Bridgers, she won the 2024 Grammy for best pop dup/group performance for their track "Ghost in the Machine". The pair most notably won the award over Swift, who was nominated for her track "Karma", which featured Ice Spice. "Holy sh-t THANK YOU @phoebe_bridgers!!!I F-CKING LOVE YOU B-TCH !! 🥹😩Thank you to @RecordingAcad!!!!!!! I’m so grateful 🥹🙏🏾 and thank you to every producer on this record especially rob and Carter 🥹🫡🫶🏾 love u gang . WE GOT ONE !! 🤞🏾😭," SZA wrote on X after the award was announced. "Ghost in the Machine" peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, aside from Swift and Spice, SZA and Bridgers have several other big-name contenders for the award. Cyrus had been nominated for her track "A Thousand Miles" with Brandi Carlisle. Lana Del Rey was nominated for her track "Candy Necklace" featuring Jon Batiste. Furthermore, Billie Eilish, who won for her song on the Barbie soundtrack, was nominated for her feature on Labrinth's "Never Felt So Alone".

