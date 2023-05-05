sos
- MusicSZA Reveals Which Of Her Songs Are Associated With Each Zodiac SignThere were some controversial choices, especially for Cancers.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Reveals She Struggles Controlling Her TemperThe singer is praying to be less quick to anger.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Reveals That She Started Making Music To "Prove A Point" To A Specific PersonSZA shares some insight into her motivation for success.By Aron A.
- MusicSZA "Wrote Every Word" Of "Snooze" Punch From TDE RevealsThe exchange came after a fan on Twitter questioned the songwriting credits. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Teases "Lana" Deluxe Album: What We KnowEverything we know so far regarding SZA's upcoming project. By TeeJay Small
- MusicSZA Says She Prefers Writing About "Embarrassing” Experiences: "I Get Bored"SZA says she gets "bored as f*ck" making music that isn't vulnerable.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Teases "Lana" With Cover Art Options Celebrating "SOS" 1-Year AnniversaryThe deluxe version of SZA's "SOS" is almost here.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Gets Candid About Anxiety Struggles On Social MediaSZA says social media gives her FOMO.By Cole Blake
- MusicWhat Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?With two albums, SZA reached great heights in her career.By Demi Phillips
- ViralSZA Teaser Surfaces Online, Fans Call It Out As FakeAmid so much excitement and speculation around the deluxe version of "SOS," it looks like some people want to take advantage of that hype.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Reflects On Grandmother's Passing In Response To Grammy NominationsSZA says she's "overwhelmed" by her nine Grammy nominations.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Claims The Title Of Variety's 2023 Hitmaker Of The YearCongratulations, SZA!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B AlbumSZA is racking up unprecedented chart success.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSZA & Justin Bieber Link Up For Acoustic Version Of "Snooze"SZA and Justin Bieber delivered an incredible new rendition of "Snooze."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSZA's "SOS" Deluxe Coming This Fall With 7+ New Songs, Ice Spice & Saweetie Attend NYC ShowThe project will be called "LANA," SZA revealed at her concert on Friday (September 8) night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Explains Decision To Get A BBL: "I Treat My Butt Like A Purse"SZA discussed getting a Brazilian butt lift during a new interview with "Elle."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Says This Pisses Her Off About Her AlbumSZA airs all her grievances about her albums.By James Jones
- MusicSZA Shuts Down Fake "SOS" Deluxe TracklistThe singer said the picture making the rounds isn't accurate.By Noah Grant