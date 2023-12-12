SZA "Wrote Every Word" Of "Snooze" Punch From TDE Reveals

Just over a year ago, SZA finally returned with SOS, the long-awaited follow-up to her critically acclaimed breakout album CTRL. The album included some singles that had already connected with fans like "Good Days," "I Hate You," and "Shirt." In the wake of the album's release the track "Kill Bill" became the biggest of the bunch sticking around in the top 10 of the Hot 100 until deep into 2023. But eventually, it was surpassed by another song from the record which itself sits in the top 10 over a year after the album's original release.

That song is "Snooze" which has racked up more than 650 million streams on Spotify alone since the album dropped last year. But earlier today, a twitter user raised some questions about the songwriting credits on the track in a now-deleted tweet. Before they got the chance to erase the post though, Punch from TDE made a quote tweet clarifying things. "lol. Y’all gotta chill. SZA wrote every word. Leon made the beat with Babyface and a couple others," he explained. Check out his tweet and the various fan responses below.

Punch Explains Who Wrote SZA's "Snooze"

Earlier this week, SZA began teasing a deluxe edition of SOS coming soon. The new version is called LANA and she first announced it earlier this year. The project doesn't have a confirmed release date yet. But the various teases she shared on Instagram seem to indicate that it could be close. The deluxe edition of her previous album CTRL wasn't released until 2022, a full 5 years after the album originally dropped.

Earlier this month, SZA spoke on one of the most controversial elements of modern music, leaked songs. She didn't hold anything back promising fans that any tracks of her that got leaked wouldn't ever be officially released. While she hasn't been subjected to nearly as many leaks as some other artists, SZA was still frustrated by the possibility. What do you think of Punch's response to a fans questions about who wrote SZA's "Snooze?" Let us know in the comment section below.

