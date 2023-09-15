Snooze
- MusicSZA's "Snooze" Becomes The Only Song To Chart On The Hot 100 For All Of 2023The R&B darling continues to rack up impressive achievements.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLeon Thomas Shows Love To SZA, Sets The Record Straight On "Snooze" CollaborationThe musician is giving credit where it's due.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSZA "Wrote Every Word" Of "Snooze" Punch From TDE RevealsThe exchange came after a fan on Twitter questioned the songwriting credits. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSZA & Justin Bieber Link Up For Acoustic Version Of "Snooze"SZA and Justin Bieber delivered an incredible new rendition of "Snooze."By Alexander Cole