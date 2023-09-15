SZA & Justin Bieber Link Up For Acoustic Version Of “Snooze”

SZA has been on a roll as of late. Overall, it started all the way back in 2022 thanks to her wonderful album S.O.S. This is a project that contained some of the artist's best songs and singles. In fact, many of these singles have been doing big numbers on the Billboard chart. As it stands, the one that seems to be doing the best is none other than "Snooze." This is a heartwarming ballad that has proven to be one of the best tracks on the entire album. However, it seems like SZA is not done with it yet.

Today, seemingly out of nowhere, the artist came through with a gorgeous new version of the track. This version is an acoustic ballad that comes complete with a feature from Justin Bieber. Interestingly enough, Bieber was in the music video for "Snooze." Overall, many were questioning that decision and whether or not it was ultimately necessary. Although now that we have this new version of the track, it is clear that, yes, it was necessary.

SZA x Justin Bieber

Throughout the track, we get a stripped-down version of the track that leans into the use of guitars. As for SZA, her voice truly shines here, and it is impossible to deny her talent. Justin Bieber also sounds amazing here, and it all leads to a phenomenal effort from everyone involved. Hopefully, these two collaborate again in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface

Like that white bitch with the bob, you'll be my main one

Let's take this argumеnt back up to my place (My place)

Sex rеminds you I'm nonviolent, I'm your day one

