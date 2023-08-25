Justin Bieber Joins SZA In New Music Video For “Snooze”

SZA dropped off a new music video for her 2022 SOS track “Snooze” today. In the video, the St. Louis-born performer is joined by several celebrity guests. Benny Blanco, Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and even Justin Bieber star as her various love interests, portraying the ebbs and flows of their relationships. The songstress even tries out a fling with a robot before ultimately finding the right man. Fans are ecstatic to see how far SZA has come, and appear to be loving the new video.

The ending of the video also features a snippet from an unreleased track, reportedly titled “OD.” She teased the new visual earlier this month, previewing her robot romance along with the unreleased track. “Bts from snooze video but not snooze audio,” she captioned the clip. It’s unclear when fans can expect the official release of the new song, however, listeners are hopeful that it could appear on the deluxe edition of SOS.

Read More: D4VD Added To The Second Leg Of SZA’s “SOS” Tour

SZA’s “Snooze” Music Video

In February of this year, SZA revealed that the deluxe edition of SOS will feature 10 new tracks. “After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.” A fake tracklist for the album later circulated, but the artist quickly shut it down. An official tracklist and release date for the deluxe edition of SOS has yet to be confirmed.

The announcement of the deluxe album also came just after SZA kicked off her SOS tour, which has seen her make over 35 stops around the world. She made her way across the U.S. and Canada before setting off on the international leg of the tour in June. She’ll be making a return to North America next month, leading with dates in Miami, Nashville, Philly, and more. The tour is expected to close at the end of October with a performance in Phoenix. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on SZA.

Read More: Wack 100 Tells DJ Akademiks To “Stop Speaking About SZA”

[Via]