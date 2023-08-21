Wack 100 Tells DJ Akademiks To “Stop Speaking About SZA”

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks sparked a massive controversy with comments he made about SZA. “Let me keep it a bean, SZA is as fat as me,” he said in the beginning of a long rant about the R&B darling. Additionally, it was the most recent in a long series of disrespectful comments he’s made about women in music. Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu have also dealt with his ramblings in recent weeks which both also received quite a bit of fan backlash. Consequently, Wack 100 revealed some advice he gave Ak about who he targets.

“Now, I really think Ak playing a dangerous game because you are attacking a Black woman” Wack 100’s story begins. “Them SZA fans and them Bey Hive fans and them Meg The Stallion fans and all them fans — boy, they get to posse-ing the f*ck up… 40 percent of their fans be people from LGBTQ communities,” he explains. “They get to protesting against Spotify because that’s where his contract is at, saying he’s using the platform to degrade and disrespect Black women. And they start finding them clips where it looks like its some domestic sh*t going on … Ak will f*ck around and find himself in a bad situation.” You can listen to the full clip below.

Wack 100 Warns Akademiks About Coming For SZA

SZA has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Just a few weeks ago she appeared on one of the biggest rap albums of the year, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. Subsequently, the song she’s featured on “Telekinesis” has spent its first two weeks in the top 30 of the Hot 100.

Over the weekend, Tyler, The Creator announced the line-up for the 2023 edition of his Flog Gnaw music festival and SZA was included. The festival is notorious for Drake once being booed off-stage during a surprise performance because fans were expecting Frank Ocean. What do you think about Wack 100’s message to DJ Akademiks about criticizing black female artists? Let us know in the comment section below.

