DJ Akademiks Sparks Outrage After Fat-Shaming SZA In Unhinged Rant

DJ Akademiks is someone who is known for stirring the pot on social media. However, sometimes he can say things that are truly heinous. Typically, these comments are made on his livestreams. He currently streams on Rumble which is a platform that doesn’t care as much about censorship. Overall, it makes sense that Akademiks went from working on Twitch to where he is now. Otherwise, he would have been hit with all sorts of bans.

Recently, Akademiks was streaming and decided to go off on Megan Thee Stallion and even Erykah Badu. Since then, Badu has clapped back in hilarious fashion. However, it seems like Akademiks isn’t finished just yet. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Ak also went off on SZA. Below, you can see his rant, which included some horrific comments about the songstress and her body. If fat-shaming is something that upsets you, it would probably be best not to watch the clip.

DJ Akademiks Goes Off

“Let me keep it a bean, SZA is as fat as me,” DJ Akademiks ranted to his audience. “That’s 100 percent facts. This is why when b*tches call me fat, I be laughing. You wh*res are fat, just like me. […] You suck that fat out of [your chin] and put it into your a**, your a** be looking lopsided. Your belly button be looking weird because they move that b*tch around, it’s like tic-tac-toe.” The popular commentator went on to hurl other insults. For instance, he claimed that she was “built like a smart car.”

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, many were quick to give Ak a piece of their mind. “Why is this man so comfortable with disrespecting women?” one person wrote. “Why are we giving him a platform to disrespect black women again ??? This is wild,” said another. Clearly, Akademiks is only playing to his supporters here. However, there truly is no place for comments like this. Hopefully, someone in his corner tells him to take a bit of a breather. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below.

