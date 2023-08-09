DJ Akademiks Tells Megan Thee Stallion To “Bring The Lawsuit”

DJ Akademiks has long been a supporter of Tory Lanez which must have made his sentencing yesterday sting a bit. After a long-lasting trial over a shooting that took place years ago, Lanez’ fate is finally clear. The rapper will spend 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July of 2020. After being found guilty in December of 2022 he was officially sentenced to 10 years behind bars yesterday. In the fallout of the case one of Lanez’ lawyers specifically pointed out that Lanez had been leaking court documents and medical information to Akademiks.

It was long suspected that DJ Akademiks had been receiving material from Lanez and his response to it came off a bit unhinged. When a fan in his comment section suggests he should be arrested, Ak loses it. In the following rant, he references a long-lasting beef he’s had with Megan Thee Stallion after being mentioned on her Instagram story. Megan accused him of being a “blog on payroll” and of purposefully spreading misinformation. Now in this new rant Akademiks has a simple message for everyone criticizing him, “bring the lawsuit.”

DJ Akademiks Asks To Be Sued

Fans in the comments of a repost of Akademiks’ video clearly sided with Megan more. “This level of rage towards a woman who you don’t even know is wild!” reads one of the top comments. “He don’t need a lawsuit. He need that chair from Alabama,” another comment jokes. Elsewhere in the comments fans speculate on why Akademiks seems to start beef with almost any woman he can. “I’m convinced he hates all women,” reads one suggestion. “He must have Mommy issues, bc he always have so much aggression towards women,” says another.

Following the announcement of the sentencing yesterday, Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion an apology. He claimed to still see Megan as a friend and explained why they connected to each other in the first place. What do you think of DJ Akademiks newest livestreamed rant? Let us know in the comment section below.

