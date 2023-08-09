Tory Lanez Apologizes To “Friend” Megan Thee Stallion Ahead Of Sentencing

Tory Lanez shared an impassioned apology ahead of his sentencing for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. In doing so, he labeled the victim his “friend” and was willing to take “full responsibility” for his actions. The plea came ahead of Judge David Herriford sentencing him to 10 years in prison.

“I want to apologize for everything I took part in and even being in that situation & for everything I did wrong I take full responsibility and I’m mature enough to say I was wrong,” Lanez told the judge. “I’m not asking for special treatment, or for you to go beyond the scope of what you do. I’m just asking for you to give me the chance to be a better father, mentor, and to be better for my employees. Please don’t judge me over this conviction. Please look at the 30 years of my life.”

Read More: Tory Lanez Sentencing: Canadian Will Serve 10 Years In Prison For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez Performs With DaBaby

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: (L-R) Tory Lanez and DaDaby perform onstage during day 3 at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Tory added: “That night I said some immature things, and let some secrets out. I revealed to them some secrets that I shouldn’t have and for that I apologize, but I can’t change that.” Before concluding, he described Megan Thee Stallion as his “friend,” and reflected on how they bonded over losing their mothers. “The victim in this case was my friend and she is still my friend even to this day, and we both lost mothers, we used to sit and drink together until we both were numb,” he said.

Lanez and his defense team also showed the judge over 70 letters from people who know the rapper personally in his support. One of the letters came from his ex, Iggy Azalea. Elsewhere in the hearing, Lanez’s lawyers admitted that he leaked DNA information on the case to DJ Akademiks before the trial.

Read More: Tory Lanez Fan Livid With Megan Thee Stallion, Claims She Took Time Off Work To Support Him In Court

[Via]