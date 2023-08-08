Tory Lanez Fan Livid With Megan Thee Stallion, Claims She Took Time Off Work To Support Him In Court

Tory Lanez was making a ton of headlines yesterday as his sentencing hearing took place. People were anticipating his sentence to come down swiftly. However, that is not at all how things played out. Instead, the judge had numerous people speak during the proceedings. The entire hearing played out throughout the afternoon and it never concluded. According to Meghann Cuniff, the judge decided that Tory’s sentencing would continue today. This subsequently kicked off another wave of anticipation.

Moreover, we even found out that numerous people sent letters to the judge, vouching for Tory. For instance, Iggy Azalea was one of the people who reached out. Overall, this led to a ton of backlash. Although, it doesn’t seem like Iggy cares about your criticisms. As for Tory’s fans, they are hoping for a light sentence. Some of them were even at the hearing yesterday. This includes the woman below, who was recently posted on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page.

Tory Lanez Fan Goes Off

As you can see, this young fan is absolutely livid with Megan Thee Stallion. The woman claimed that she hates Meg and that supporting Tory is costing her a lot of money. She says that she had to take time off work in order to come to the courthouse. Moreover, she lives pretty far away, which made it a long trek. In her eyes, without Meg, this whole situation would have never happened. It was a bizarre rant that invoked a whole lot of victim-blaming. Whether or not this woman will return for day 2 of Tory’s sentencing, remains to be seen.

Tory Lanez is currently facing 13 years in prison, at least that is if the prosecution gets its way. The judge has said that Tory’s actions after the shooting will be considered when giving the sentence. Let us know what you think of the proceedings, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

