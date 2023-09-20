fans
- RelationshipsChildish Gambino Ducks Jhene Aiko Friend Zone Rumors, But Fans Aren't Letting Him Off The HookIt seems to be clear who had more feelings for the each tother. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Yachty Responds To Backlash Over Saying Hip-Hop Is In A "Terrible Place"Lil Yachty went back and worth with fans on Twitter over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKhia Charges Fans For Selfies, Once Called Woman "Broke" For Not Paying $10Atlanta natives are reportedly well aware of Khia's rules, but not everyone is willing to pay the rap diva's fee.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Mobbed By Fans Following Jail Release: Watch6ix9ine is very popular over there.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Picks JAY-Z Dinner Over $500,000Rick Ross is taking a dinner with JAY-Z over money.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Reveals She Has Let Fans Sleep Over At Her HouseSZA has room in heart for everyone.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSkilla Baby Gets Into Brawl With Fans While Posing For PicturesA lot of people in the vicinity got roped into the fight, which appears to have happened in a stadium after a performance, perhaps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat Fans Seemingly Create Fake Apology For Sam Hyde ShirtA fan-page for Doja Cat appears to have shared a fake apology for the rapper's Sam Hyde controversy.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares A "Surprise" With Fans, Delivers Heartfelt MessageNicki Minaj says "Pink Friday 2" is a gift to the Barbz for their dedication.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Roasts Fans' "Lowercase" DreadsSexyy Red is not impressed.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Durk Adorably Swarmed By Young Fans In VegasLil Durk recently visited the Doolittle Community Center to share some of his wisdom with the kids.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice's Australian Fans Turn Up: WatchThey don't play about Ice Spice Down Under.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake's Apparent Megan Thee Stallion Mention Sparks ControversySocial media users are split on whether or not Drake dissed Megan Thee Stallion.By Caroline Fisher