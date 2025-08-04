Drake Dodges Water Bottles & Toilet Paper During London & Amsterdam Concerts

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England.
Drake has been performing on the "Some Special Shows 4 U" tour ahead of the release of his next studio album, "Iceman."

Fans at Drake's recent concerts in London and Amsterdam threw rolls of toilet paper and water bottles at him, according to videos circulating on social media caught by Hip-Hop-n-More. In one clip, Drake sings "Over My Dead Body" as a roll of toilet paper goes flying past his head. In another, two water bottles fly up and hit him while he performs on a floating platform.

Drake has been performing in Europe on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor since July 11. To kick off the run of shows, he served as the headliner for all three nights of Wireless Festival in London.

Elsewhere during one of his concerts in Amsterdam, Drake gave a speech about people in the music industry accusing him of being a snake. “I hope you get everything you want,” Drake said, as caught by Complex. “Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy sh*t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it. And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of sh*t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

Drake "Iceman" Album

He continued: “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some sh*t but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about.”

In addition to performing on the Some Special Shows 4 U tour, Drake is also preparing to release his next solo studio album, Iceman. While on the road, he's already dropped multiple singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?" as well as "Which One" with Central Cee. Drake has yet to confirm the release date for the album.

