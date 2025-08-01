Drake Searching For Woman He Shared Hug With On Stage During Amsterdam Concert

Drake paused his Amsterdam concert to have a moment with a woman named Julia, and now he wants to reconnect after losing her in the crowd. Following his performance on July 30, a clip of the rapper Julia onstage during “Yebba’s Heartbreak” (the final song on his extensive setlist) circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

In the video, Drake wrapped his arms around her and held her hand after their embrace ended. “Make some noise for her one time. She needed a hug.”

After a second hug, he introduced her to the crowd. “This is Julia, everybody, this my new friend right here,” he told attendees. “That’s what you got to do sometimes. You got to show love.”

Drake SSS4U Tour

The moment went viral, and Drake took to the comments of one of the reposts to make a plea. “Need to find her man,” he explained. “She’s a special spirit I lost her in the crowd after.” He then reposted the video to his Instagram Story, asking his followers to help find this missing woman. “Julia we need you back at the next show,” he wrote. “You are the best vibe. Find us cause we can’t find you.”

During the Amsterdam stop, Drake also reflected on his journey and shouted out his supporters in attendance. “Never give up, keep going. I didn’t get here by being a piece of s**t, I didn’t get here by being a snake, I didn't get here by being a d**khead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight. That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025,” he told the crowd.