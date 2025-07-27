News
sss4u tour
Music
Drake Postpones Manchester Show At The Last Minute, Citing "Travel Logistics"
Drake postponed his third show in Manchester for logistical reasons, and fans are highly disappointed at the news.
By
Devin Morton
July 27, 2025
